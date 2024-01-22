Novare Capital Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

