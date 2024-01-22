Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.22 million. On average, analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.47 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 153,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NFBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

