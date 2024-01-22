Lwmg LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Shares of PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

