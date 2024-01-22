Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU opened at $484.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

