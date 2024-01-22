LendingClub (LC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 349,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,613,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 93,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

