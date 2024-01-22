KeyCorp Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $40.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the company’s current price.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $33.03 on Monday. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $937.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

