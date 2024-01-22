Hoylecohen LLC Has $16.18 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

V opened at $270.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average is $245.81. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

