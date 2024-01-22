Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

