Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 564 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

