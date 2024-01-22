Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

NYSE GFF opened at $58.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Griffon has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

