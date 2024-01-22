Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE:GVA opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.42. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

