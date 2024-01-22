Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,330 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $484.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $485.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

