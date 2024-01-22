Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

