Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $1.10

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $1.21 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $57,981.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,346,718.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $57,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,346,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,994,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,121,601 shares of company stock worth $1,645,717. Insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.