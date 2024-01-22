First Mid Bancshares (FMBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $371,272.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

