Empirical Finance LLC Sells 4,722 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $53.10 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

