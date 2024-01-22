Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $286.86 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

