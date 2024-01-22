EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,912,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $470.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $297.49 and a 1 year high of $471.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

