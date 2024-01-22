EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 2,057 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average is $319.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.