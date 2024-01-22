EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after buying an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 116,441.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,981,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,218,000 after buying an additional 1,979,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after purchasing an additional 518,163 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $70.21 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $524,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

