EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

