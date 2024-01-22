EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $484.02 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.80. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.