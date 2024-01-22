e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

ELF opened at $157.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $164.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,732 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,527. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

