Duality Advisers LP Sells 26,564 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $69.15 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

