Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 363,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NI

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.