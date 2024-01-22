Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,179 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in APA were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.