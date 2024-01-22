Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.64% of Domino’s Pizza worth $84,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $4,128,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $426.77 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $432.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

