Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 25.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 119.0% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $184.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $184.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.