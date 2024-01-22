Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 58.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 139,353 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $31.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

