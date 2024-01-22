Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.