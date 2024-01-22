CNB Bank Sells 135 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CNB Bank decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.07.

NYSE AVB opened at $180.43 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $179.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

