CNB Bank Purchases 192 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,248,000 after buying an additional 2,072,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

