CNB Bank Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 2.4 %

AIG stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.