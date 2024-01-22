Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $142.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

