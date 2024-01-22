Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $270.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.81. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,161 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

