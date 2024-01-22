California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $77,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

