California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $79,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES opened at $137.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.63.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

