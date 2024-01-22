California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $64,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $290.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.26 and a fifty-two week high of $290.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.