California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 15,515 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $75,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $89.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 187.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. Welltower’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

