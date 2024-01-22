California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 112,427 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $76,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,836 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of HP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

