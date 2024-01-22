California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of General Motors worth $86,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

