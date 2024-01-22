Berenberg Bank Raises Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Price Target to GBX 345

Big Technologies (LON:BIG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 345 ($4.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 222.43% from the company’s previous close.

Big Technologies Stock Performance

LON:BIG opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 210.93. Big Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300 ($3.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,776.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Big Technologies

In other news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £3,560 ($4,529.84). Insiders purchased 337,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,682,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Big Technologies Company Profile

Big Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and delivery of remote monitoring technologies and services to the offender and remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time monitoring.

