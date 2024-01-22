Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $48.72 on Monday. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

