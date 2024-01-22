Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $280.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.35.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian
Atlassian Trading Up 1.5 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,329 shares of company stock worth $63,851,290 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is Applied Digital’s 35% stock plunge an AI buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.