Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $280.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.35.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $242.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $249.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total transaction of $1,969,186.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.95, for a total value of $1,969,186.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $96,490,160.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,329 shares of company stock worth $63,851,290 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.