Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.900- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADM opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.