Alternative Investment Trust Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AIQ)

Alternative Investment Trust (ASX:AIQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Alternative Investment Trust Stock Performance
Alternative Investment Trust Company Profile
Alternative Investment Trust is a balanced mutual fund launched by RE The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Laxey Partners (UK) Limited and Laxey Partners Ltd. It invests in the equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund also invests in absolute return funds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alternative Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Applied Digital’s 35% stock plunge an AI buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.