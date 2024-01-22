Alley Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $389.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.23. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

