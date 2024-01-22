Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

ABNB opened at $139.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.63 and its 200-day moving average is $133.90. The company has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $98.11 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

