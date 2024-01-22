970 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $249.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,468 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

