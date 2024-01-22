575 Shares in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 122,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.99 million, a PE ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

